Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

