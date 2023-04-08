Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,516.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Markel stock opened at $1,318.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
