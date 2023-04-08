Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 123,857,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,064,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus dropped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

