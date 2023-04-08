McAdam LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

