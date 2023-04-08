Metars Genesis (MRS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,825.41

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $170,825.41 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.41002495 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $174,513.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

