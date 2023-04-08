Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.88 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00011318 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $124,980.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,187,454 coins and its circulating supply is 17,025,701 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

