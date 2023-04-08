MetisDAO Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $123.68 million and $3.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $27.79 or 0.00099414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,962.23 or 1.00030777 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.57181128 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,561,749.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.