Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

OUKPY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

