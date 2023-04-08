M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 223,152 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,152 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of American Tower worth $178,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.