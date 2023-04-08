M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.32 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,709 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Manulife Financial worth $72,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

