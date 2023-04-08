M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,667 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $112,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

