M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 714,611 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of V.F. worth $79,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $21.35 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

