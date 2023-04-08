Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00.
E2open Parent Trading Up 0.7 %
ETWO stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.18.
Institutional Trading of E2open Parent
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
