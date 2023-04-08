Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

