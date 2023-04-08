Moonbeam Price Down 2% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $226.14 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 610,217,415 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.