Morgan Stanley Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $269.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $301.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.03. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

