Morgan Stanley Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.28.

Comerica Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. Comerica has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

