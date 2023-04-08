Morgan Stanley Trims Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Target Price to $85.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.23.

COF opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

