Morgan Stanley Trims New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

