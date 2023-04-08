Motive Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 94,594 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 190,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

