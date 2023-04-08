Motive Wealth Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

