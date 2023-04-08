Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

