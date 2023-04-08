Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 124 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

