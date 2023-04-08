Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLAGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Movella has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.76.

