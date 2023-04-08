MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Trading Up 1%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.52). Approximately 6,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.46).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £86.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 573.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.29.

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.33), for a total value of £165,200 ($205,166.42). Corporate insiders own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

