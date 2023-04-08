MVL (MVL) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. MVL has a market capitalization of $100.45 million and $5.08 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

