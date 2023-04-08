MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MYR Group worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,851,000 after buying an additional 42,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

