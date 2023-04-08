National Bank Financial Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Metro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

