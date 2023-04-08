Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 74,208 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Linde worth $115,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average is $322.15.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

