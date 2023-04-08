Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $120.73 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $120,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

