Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $182.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $182,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.10. 468,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

