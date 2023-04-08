Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 147,853 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $96,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

