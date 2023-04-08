Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 36,256 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $72,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 230,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $184.80. 551,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

