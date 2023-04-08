Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 701,804 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $84,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

