Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

