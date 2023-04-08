Navcoin Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $12,402.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,873,585 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

