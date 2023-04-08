Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

