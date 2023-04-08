Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

NFLX stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,239. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

