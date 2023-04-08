NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

