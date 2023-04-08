NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
