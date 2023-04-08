Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $50.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nevro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $34.69 on Monday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,469.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

