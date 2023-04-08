New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,767 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 26.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $198,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 767,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 453,763 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

EDU stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

