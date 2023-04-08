Nexum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,224.73 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $8,224.73 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

