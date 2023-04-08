NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.22. 4,256,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

