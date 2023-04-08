Northcoast Research Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.88.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA stock opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 193.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.