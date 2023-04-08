Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Northern Empire Resources Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$83.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25.
Northern Empire Resources Company Profile
Northern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sterling gold project located in Nye County, Nevada; the Richardson property covering an approximately 11,300 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Hilltop gold property covering an approximately 12,600 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.