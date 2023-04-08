Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $160.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

