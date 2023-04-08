NULS Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,825,440 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

