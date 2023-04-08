Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$63.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

TSE:NVEI opened at C$55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.86. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$32.20 and a 1 year high of C$90.28.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

