NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

