NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $63,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

