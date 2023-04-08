Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.80 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $339.02 million and $14.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.69 or 0.06616092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

